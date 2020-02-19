Nordson: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $52 million.
On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $494.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.6 million.
Nordson shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $171.49, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN