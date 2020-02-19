Rejoice: Crews to fix potholes on 275 Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky transportation officials announced they will be making pothole repairs Wednesday morning on I-275 in Boone County.
Weather permitting, the first set of repairs will begin around 9 a.m. on westbound I-275 starting at the Kenton-Boone County line (1.5 mile marker) to the Carroll Cropper Bridge (13.6 mile-marker).
A rolling roadblock will reportedly be used so crews can fix potholes on two lanes safely. The roadblock will be in place for sound 30 minutes.
Motorists should expect delays.
Eastbound repairs will begin around 11 a.m., with crews patching potholes starting at the Carroll Cropper Bridge and continuing to Mineola Pike (exit 2). The same rolling roadblock will be used, with the same 30-minute time-frame.
Motorists should expect delays here as well.
