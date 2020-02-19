Research shows fewer people are donating to charities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Are Americans less generous than they used to be?
New data from Indiana University suggests fewer people are giving to charity these days, and the numbers are reportedly declining quickly.
The researchers studied donation amounts from 2000-2016 and found that in the first year of the millennium 66 percent of American families donated to charities. But that number began nosediving during the Great Recession, and by 2016, just over half of families were still giving money to charitable groups.
One reason for the change, according to researchers, is that Americans are now less likely to attend religious services or identify as religious. Researchers also say people who are religious tend to give more to both religious groups and secular charities.
But part of it is also reportedly financial, as households led by people earning less than $50,000/year are giving much less now than before the recession.
