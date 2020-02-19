Staying dry, colder the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday will start cold and frosty with some river valley fog.
Temperatures are in the mid 20′s and will warm to near normal during the afternoon, with a high of 40 degrees. Look for a sun and cloud mix and we stay dry for the remainder of the work week.
Early Thursday will be mostly cloudy but look for a sunny late afternoon, and colder air with a high of 32 degrees.
Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing Sunday in advance of rain or a mix of winter precipitation types for late Sunday evening through Monday morning. Monday will warm enough so it looks like rain through the day.
Another system brings the chance of rain changing to snow next Wednesday, Feb. 26th.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.