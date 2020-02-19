Woman dies after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck in Oxford Twp., police say

OXFORD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 6700 Block of Stillwell Beckett Road in Oxford Township around 7:45 a.m.
Police said a vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Stillwell Beckett when she struck a stopped the trash collection truck.
The woman was pronounced dead at McCollough Hyde ER in Oxford.
Her identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Rumpke vehicle, who was outside the truck servicing customers at the time of the incident, was uninjured.
“This is a heart-breaking incident,” Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager, Rumpke, said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual involved in this morning’s incident. We appreciate the quick response of the Oxford Township Emergency Personnel and the Butler County Sherriff’s office, and we are working to investigate what occurred here this morning."
Police said the 6000 block of Stillwell Beckett Road remains closed in both directions.
The crash remains under investigation.
