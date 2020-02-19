Wright State looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

STEPPING UP: Youngstown State's Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.6 points and 4.1 assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.7 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 29.8 percent of the 124 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.