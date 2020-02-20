AEP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $153.5 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The utility posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period.
For the year, the company said profit was nearly unchanged at $1.92 billion. Annual earnings per share dropped to $3.89 from $3.90. Revenue was reported as $15.56 billion.
AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.
AEP shares have increased 9.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 5%. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.
