AK Steel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) _ AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $53.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the West Chester, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.
The steel producer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.
The company's shares closed at $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.12.
