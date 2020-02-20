Akron looks to extend streak vs Miami

SENIOR STUDS: Miami's Dae Dae Grant, Bam Bowman and Milos Jovic have collectively scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 35 percent of all RedHawks scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 35.6 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.