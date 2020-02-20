Butler Tech teens creating door displays to raise safe driving awareness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students at Butler Tech, the Fairfield Township Campus, are bringing awareness to teen driving education by decorating classroom doors throughout the campus.
It’s all part of Project Ignition, which is designed to help keep teens safe while on the road.
Butler County Safe Communities, or BCSC, have partnered with student leaders, bringing awareness to several topics including impaired driving, buckling up, limiting the number of passengers, keeping your eyes on the road and going the speed limit.
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. In 2018, teens made up 37 percent of fatalities in Butler County.
Through the project, they hope to lower that number while also changing teen driving behaviors.
“Based on crash data, our priority focuses for traffic safety awareness include: youth drivers, restraint use, impaired and distracted driving, and motorcycle awareness,” says Carol Lucio, coordinator for BCSC. “We are pleased to work with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to address these safety issues.”
Thursday, members of BCSC which is made up of law enforcement, hospitals/EMS personnel, local businesses, schools, and community organizations, will be judging students' displays.
To learn more about Project Ignition, visit their website.
