CBIZ: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $70.7 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $948.4 million.
CBIZ shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.
