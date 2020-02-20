Cleveland-Cliffs: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.2 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, came to 25 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The mining company posted revenue of $534.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $292.8 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.
Cleveland-Cliffs shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.
