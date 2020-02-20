Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice considers request to take Hamilton County judge off case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice is considering a request to keep a local judge from presiding over a case.

This involves Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs.

Cincinnati attorney Robert Croskery began trying to keep him from presiding over the case the day the jury trial was to start.

Croskery alleged in an Affidavit for Disqualification filed in the state’s top court that Triggs is prejudiced against the case and is not qualified to preside over it as a result.

This all centers around a years-old landlord dispute between Croskery’s clients, the now-closed Over-the-Rhine Italian restaurant Panino and its owner with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and its subsidiary, Cintrifuse.

The litigation includes Panino’s claims of breach of contract, abuse of process, fraudulent inducement, fraudulent omission, misrepresentation and conspiracy to commit abuse of process against 3CDC and Cintrifuse.

Both parties claim the other breached their agreement.

Triggs inherited the case in 2021 when the original judge overseeing it retired.

He threw it out the morning of its original trial, ruling in favor of the plaintiffs on their motion for summary judgment because, he wrote in court records, Panino LLC admitted it breached the contract first by failing to pay several rent payments.

Croskery appealed for Panino and an appeals court overturned most of the judge’s decision last year.

The appeals court ordered Triggs to hold a jury trial on Panino’s claims of breach of contract, abuse of process and conspiracy to commit abuse of process.

Before the trial and on the day it was to start, the parties participated in settlement negotiations, court records show.

A court transcript shows the judge confirmed under questioning from Croskery that the judge said:

He valued the case as a “goose egg.”

He believed he had “read everything,” knew as much as counsel about the case and that “whatever happened at trial would not change his mind.”

He believed he was right to throw out a breach of contract claim on summary judgment, that the Court of Appeals was wrong and that he wished the matter had gone to the Supreme Court

If the jury came back with a sizeable verdict, the Court had the “power of remittitur.” (This allows the judge to reduce the amount a jury awards when the judge believes it’s so excessive it’s a gross miscarriage of justice.)

“The above remarks,” Croskery wrote in his affidavit, “continue a ...series of comments, generally not on the record, in which Judge Triggs expressed disdain for my clients’ case, and a degree of hostility towards my clients and the ability to reach a fair verdict.”

Croskery asked Judge Triggs to recuse himself just before the trial began with “jurors ready to go”, the transcript states.

The judge refused and accused Croskery of trying to have him kicked off the case simply because he didn’t like what Triggs had to say about it and wanted to try to get a more favorable judge, the transcript shows.

“I have no choice. If he wants me off, he wants me off. I just think it’s a delay tactic, but that’s my opinion,” the judge said.

The court transcript also reveals the judge’s remarks that are coming into question now originally were made “off the record” but he agreed to allow Croskery to put them on the record for the purpose of seeking disqualification.

“We have a lot of off-the-record conversations, in chambers, out of chambers,” Judge Triggs said, according to the transcript.

“You guys want to hold it against me when I tell you what I’m thinking. I can’t win. I can’t win. You want to know what I’m thinking, right? I tell you what I’m thinking. Oh, no, I don’t like what you’re thinking so I’m going to file something in the Supreme Court against you.”

“It’s not that, Your Honor,” Croskery responded.

“It’s what you just said,” Judge Triggs told him.

”It’s not that I don’t like what you’re thinking, Your Honor,” Croskery said. “It’s that I believe that what you are saying is inconsistent with the appearance of impropriety. That’s a distinction. I”m not saying anything against you, but I don’t know you very well.

“I’ve had a lot of fine play with many judges over many years and I’ve never filed an Affidavit of Disqualification, but I believe in this case it’s warranted. I hate to do that. I would rather go to trial, too, but I just believe it would not be fair to my clients to go to trial knowing I have a judge that whatever is said at trial is not going to change his mind, that believes the case is worth a goose egg and is going to hold the power of remitter over their heads and also say this could drag on for years.”

At that point, according to the transcript, the judge noted everything he had said was true and he had the power to lower the jury judgment if he saw fit.

Croskery said: “It can be true and still violate the canon of impartiality. That’s the reason I think you should recuse yourself.”

At one point, Judge Triggs told Croskery the plaintiffs were “making an honest effort to resolve this matter, but I don’t feel you’re making an honest effort to....”

Croskery responded: “Respectfully, Your Honor, I don’t think $70,000 on the table is an honest effort to resolve the matter.”

Judge Triggs told him: “I understand you don’t. But you’re not looking at everything that I’m looking at from this standpoint I’m looking at they gave equipment away, that they’re forgoing $75,000 in rent that your client was obliged to pay that he didn’t pay. Right? You’re forgoing the fact that they put up $800,000 that they lost in build-out. And you told me out-of-pocket cash -I’m not talking about sweat equity or loss of income or anything like that - your client is out $240,000. That’s what he put into it.

“Well, they put way more into it than $240,000,” the judge continued, according to the transcript.

“And they’re still willing to come to the table with more money to resolve the matter. I don’t think you are looking at it from the standpoint that everybody else is looking at it. That’s what I’m looking at it from, that standpoint.”

But, the judge noted, he could not stop Croskery from seeking disqualification and eventually told him to seek a continuance in the case and “Go file your motion.”

The plaintiff’s attorney objected in court to the delay in the case for disqualification but would defer to the court, the transcript shows. Then, he filed a motion asking the court to issue an order awarding sanctions against Panino, its owner and Croskery and to award Cintriuse’s attorney fees and costs for preparing for trial.

“Following the granting of this Motion, Cintrifuse is prepared to file a bill of costs for the Court’s in-camera review.”

Judge Triggs however, will not rule on the request anytime soon.

That’s because the judge does not have the authority to take any action in this case with the request for his disqualification pending, according to a Nov. 1 entry signed by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Triggs was required and did submit his written response to Croskery’s affidavit by Nov. 22.

Chief Justice Kennedy will review it and after reviewing all filings, she may make a decision at that point or request more information by a specific deadline.

Once she does make a decision, it will be issued in writing.

Reached for comment, Croskery released the following statement to FOX19 NOW: “I filed the Affidaviot Disqualification because I felt that it was my ethical duty to do so. I and my clients will abide, of course, by the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the disposition of the judge involved. I can make no further comment at this time.”

A spokesman for 3CDC declined to comment because this involves pending litigation.

Triggs also declined to comment

His written response to Croskery’s allegations makes it clear he believes they are without merit.

“The claims made in Mr. Croskery’s affidavit were not new to him, as settlement negotiations had taken place before the trial date. The in-chambers comments made on that day of the trial were the same comments made during the hearing on the Motions for Summary Judgment and prior settlement negotiations.

“The test for determining whether a judge’s participation in a case presents an appearance of bias is an objective one. A judge should step aside or be removed if a reasonable and objective observer would harbor serious doubts about the judge’s impartiality. Mr. Croskery’s perceived bias was not objective. It was a last-ditch effort to stall the proceedings when the jury was ready to be impaneled.”

He was sworn in as a common pleas judge in early 2021. He was elected judge in Hamilton County Municipal Court in 2017 and also served as a magistrate for 11 years.

Triggs has a private practice now when he is not on the bench and previously worked as an assistant Cincinnati city prosecutor for three years.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.