Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice denies request to remove local judge from case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The state’s top court official denied a request to prevent a local judge from presiding over a case, determining allegations he was biased or prejudicial “lack merit.”

Cincinnati attorney Robert Croskery claimed Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs was biased or prejudiced against his clients by saying things like he valued the case as a “goose egg” and believed he had “read everything,” knew as much as counsel about the case and that “whatever happened at trial would not change his mind.”

The case at issue centers around a years-old landlord dispute between Croskery’s clients, the now-closed Over-the-Rhine Italian restaurant Panino and its owner with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and its subsidiary, Cintrifuse.

The litigation includes Panino’s claims of breach of contract, abuse of process, fraudulent inducement, fraudulent omission, misrepresentation and conspiracy to commit abuse of process against 3CDC and Cintrifuse.

Both parties claim the other breached their agreement.

Closed OTR eatery Panino, owner sue 3CDC over ‘promise’ of beer garden, ‘bullying tactics’

The judge denied the accusation to both Croskery in open court and his written response to Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy.

In court, Judge Triggs accused Croskery of trying to have him kicked off the case as a delay tactic and simply because he didn’t like what he had to say about it and wanted to try to get a more favorable judge, court records show.

To Kennedy, he wrote that there are no grounds for disqualification.

She sided with Judge Triggs.

Croskery, she wrote in her decision this week, failed to submit sufficient evidence to support his claim that the judge had “expressed disdain” and “a degree of hostility” towards his clients that would warrant disqualification.

The judge’s view of this case was no secret, she noted, because he previously granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff and dismissed the defendants’ claim.

Despite the judge’s view of the merits of the defendant’s claim, she noted, the judge was still successful in getting the plaintiff to make a settlement offer of $70,000 to the defendants.

The plaintiff’s attorney objected in court to the delay in the case while Croskery sought disqualification but told Judge Triggs at the time he would defer to the court, according to a copy of a court transcript.

He then filed a motion asking the court to award sanctions against Panino, its owner and Croskery and to award Cintriuse’s attorney fees and costs for preparing for trial.

“Following the granting of this Motion, Cintrifuse is prepared to file a bill of costs for the Court’s in-camera review.”

Judge Triggs can now rule on that motion.

He was unable to take any action while the Chief Justice reviewed the affidavit for disqualification and Triggs’s written response.

The case has yet to be rescheduled for trial.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.