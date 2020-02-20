CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The coldest day of the next 7 will be on Thursday as highs only reach the low 30′s. While a flake or two may fly Thursday morning, we stay mainly dry as clouds decrease Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Friday and Saturday will both be mostly sunny while clouds will be on the increase Sunday. Look for highs to reach the mid to upper 40′s on Saturday, and near 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain will arrive after midnight Monday morning and it is now looking like it will be rain only into Monday evening.
Wednesday another system will bring a mix of rain and snow.
