Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving Rumpke truck

OXFORD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash with a Rumpke trash truck Wednesday.
The crash happened in the 6700 Block of Stillwell Beckett Road in Oxford Township around 7:45 a.m.
The coroner’s office says the driver was Beverly Ann Street, 50, of College Corner.
Her preliminary cause of death is listed as multiple traumatic injuries.
Police say Street was traveling eastbound on Stillwell Beckett when she struck a stopped trash truck.
She was pronounced dead at McCollough Hyde ER in Oxford.
The driver of the Rumpke truck, who was outside the truck servicing customers at the time of the incident, was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
