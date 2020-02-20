Dog found beneath overpass near Norwood needs forever home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dog found with her puppies under an overpass Wednesday is now in a foster home, but she’ll need a forever home going forward.
A Facebook post by Animal House Cincinnati got things rolling Tuesday.
“A customer called and said there is a dog possibly with puppies under a highway underpass," the post said. “We unfortunately don’t have the room to take her on or enough people to go out and search for her/him.”
Michelle Marcis, a volunteer with Joseph’s Legacy, an animal rescue in Middletown, read the post and jumped into action. She got in her car and drove to the spot, a wooded area near Norwood.
There she found the dog — along with an array garbage. She could not find the puppies.
It’s the garbage that makes Marcis believe someone dumped the dog and the alleged puppies there at the same time.
“I don’t understand how anyone could do it to a living being who can’t protect themselves, but that’s why we come out and try to do the best we can for them,” Marcis said.
She and the other rescuers with Joseph’s Legacy are now calling the dog Blondie.
Marcis adds a vet confirmed she either had puppies recently or miscarried.
“Her ribs and her hip bones were showing,” Marcis explained. “Even through the woods, I could see she was rough."
Marcis wasn’t the only one who showed up to save the dog. Several others saw the post and came as well.
“We were trying to corral her, but she kept darting and running, and it was a really wooded area," she explained. "So we just made a net around her.”
Marcis says she took Blondie home for the night.
“At first she was pretty upset,” she recalled. “She was growling at me, but I offered her some food and some water and a bed, and she really calmed down and wanted some affection.”
Since then, Blondie has warmed to contact, even letting folks pet her.
She reportedly has a recovery period before she can be adopted, but if you’re interested, you can fill out an application with Joseph’s Legacy.
