Firefighter, resident injured in Miami Township apartment complex fire

The structure fire at 600 Commons is now out. Thank you to Mutual Aid units. Multiple occupants were rescued via ground ladders. One civilian transported with serious injuries. One ff transported with a minor inj. @Local12 @wcpo @WLWT @FOX19 @LovelandSymmes @MCFD71 @GoshenFD18 pic.twitter.com/JkrLjsIqAo