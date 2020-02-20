Firefighter, resident injured in Miami Township apartment complex fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A firefighter and resident were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Miami Township Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to Millcroft Apartments and Townhomes in the 600 block of Commons Drive.
Fire officials said the firefighter suffered an ankle injury and a resident was transported to Bethesda North for smoke inhalation.
When fire crews arrived, they rescued multiple occupants.
Residents of at least eight apartments have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
