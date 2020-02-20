Friend of Dayton mass shooter to be sentenced

“Kollie will forever be connected to the tragic events of August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. To say Kollie had actual knowledge of his friend, Connor Betts’, plans says too much, as the evidence ascertained by the government to date would not support that conclusion (had it, and this case would have been much much different). To say, however, that Kollie bears no connection, says too little. Kollie ordered for Betts and had shipped to Kollie’s residence (in order to help Betts thwart Betts’ parents’ wishes) a key component and accessories for the gun Betts used in the shooting,” court documents state.