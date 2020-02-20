Friend of Dayton mass shooter to be sentenced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The friend of Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.
In Nov. 2019, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and lying on federal firearms form, according to the Ohio Department of Justice.
He was released from jail in December while awaiting sentencing. Kollie was ordered to home incarceration and required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
According to the DOJ, Kollie acknowledged lying on a United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473 when purchasing a micro Draco pistol, specifically while answering a question that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
Kollie checked the “no” box, when in fact he knew he was an unlawful user of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, the DOJ said.
Federal agents first interviewed him on Aug. 4 in connection with the mass shooting earlier that day in Dayton.
During the interview, Kollie indicated that he purchased body armor and a firearm component for Betts earlier this year.
“Kollie will forever be connected to the tragic events of August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. To say Kollie had actual knowledge of his friend, Connor Betts’, plans says too much, as the evidence ascertained by the government to date would not support that conclusion (had it, and this case would have been much much different). To say, however, that Kollie bears no connection, says too little. Kollie ordered for Betts and had shipped to Kollie’s residence (in order to help Betts thwart Betts’ parents’ wishes) a key component and accessories for the gun Betts used in the shooting,” court documents state.
Possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.
