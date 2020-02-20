Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Indiana's second-half takeover of Minnesota. The Hoosiers beat the Gophers 68-56 for just their second win in the last seven games. Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points, as Indiana moved out of the bottom four of the Big Ten. Marcus Carr and Payton Willis each scored 12 points for Minnesota, which went just 4 for 25 from 3-point range.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give No. 16 Seton Hall a stunning 74-72 victory over No. 21 Butler. The game-winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock. McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled in breaking a two-game losing streak for the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East). Butler (19-7, 7-7) had made three 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds to wipe out a five-point deficit.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. No details about his injuries have been released. The team has since updated its roster for this weekend's race at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in for Newman. There is no timetable for Newman's return.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — James Hinchcliffe has put together a three-race deal with Andretti Autosport that includes the Indianapolis 500. Hinchcliffe abruptly lost his ride with Arrow McLaren last year. He has been working all winter to save his 2020 season. He landed enough sponsorship from Genesys and took that funding to Andretti. The Canadian is slotted to race both the road course at Indy, the Indy 500 and at Texas. He is still trying to fill the remainder of his 2020 schedule.