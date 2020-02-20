Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — John Beilein is out as Cleveland's coach after just 54 games. The 67-year-old resigned before the struggling team returned from the All-Star break. The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40. Beilein had a difficult time transitioning to the pro game after 12 successful seasons at Michigan and decided to move on. He signed a five-year contract in May. The Cavs have had seven coaches since 2013. He's being reassigned to a different role in the organization. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take Beilein's spot. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson have been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding. A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to marijuana possession conspiracy. The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle. Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Jason Kipnis joined the Chicago Cubs this spring for a shot at the second base job. He also realizes the role he plays in helping develop 22-year-old prospect Nico Hoerner. The two-time All-Star spent his entire nine-year career in Cleveland, amassing nearly 100 postseason at-bats, including the Indians run to the 2016 World Series when they lost in seven games to the Cubs. Kipnis said he remembers coming up himself as a top prospect just trying to make his way.
GOODYEAR, Ariz (AP) — Luis Castillo accomplished two of his goals last year. He was the Reds' opening day starter and made the All-Star team. He's aiming higher in 2020. With an upgraded offense behind him, Cincinnati's best starter thinks he's capable of winning the Cy Young Award. He led the club last season with a 15-8 record and 226 strikeouts. The Reds spent the offseason improving an offense that ranked near the bottom of the National League in runs scored, a move that should provide more cushion for the pitching staff.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman Tony Johnson Jr. scored four of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime and Central Florida upset Cincinnati 89-87 on Wednesday night. Johnson converted two free throws before scoring on a layup with a 1:03 left to give Central Florida an 86-85 lead. Matt Milon added two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to give UCF a 3-point lead. Trevon Scott had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for Cincinnati.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's capital city is set to host a leg of the annual The Basketball Tournament this summer. The tournament's regional locations were announced Tuesday with games scheduled in the Charleston Coliseum July 24-26. The single-elimination tournament pits former college players against each other over a series of games that finishes off with a championship in Dayton, Ohio in August. The games are free and televised. A 64-team bracket will be released in June. Organizers say 35 players in the tournament have went on to sign deals with NBA teams and that last year 59 former professionals played in the tournament.