Hundreds of NKY residents open to fraud after clerk’s office theft, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The late-January robbery of a Kenton County government office could impact several hundred county residents, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The theft occurred Jan. 26, when a suspect broke into the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office in Covington and stole items needed to manufacture driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Police are searching for the suspect and asking anyone with information to come forward.
Meanwhile, around 800 Kenton County driver’s license, permit card and identification card holders reportedly face the prospect of fraud.
The items stolen may contain personal data found on the front of a driver’s license, officials say, including an applicant’s name, address, birth date and license number.
Kentucky transportation officials say no social security numbers were compromised and that the licensing database found in the items stolen cannot be accessed outside the building.
Nevertheless, they are sending precautionary letters to the 800 Kenton County credential holders, advising them to apply for a new standard driver’s license, which will feature a new driver’s license number.
The new driver’s license will be offered free of charge.
“The Transportation Cabinet takes personal information breaches very seriously and is working with the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office to remedy the unfortunate and rare burglary,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “The clerk office and KYTC headquarters are offering affected citizens replacement licenses with new driver’s license numbers at no charge as a safeguard.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.