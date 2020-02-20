Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say four young men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of three men and a woman found slain in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment. Three 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old were charged Wednesday with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Authorities say the four victims were slain during a Feb. 5 robbery. The suspects are scheduled for initial hearings on Thursday afternoon. According to an affidavit, a witness who was at the apartment that night described young men in hoodies, including one who appeared to be looking around the house, before the attack happened.