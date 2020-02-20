Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Village leaders in Ohio have approved a tax break for General Motors and its new electric battery plant that's expected to hire 1,100 workers. The move comes nearly a year after GM closed its assembly plant in the village of Lordstown that once employed 4,500 workers. The automaker plans to break ground on the new plant later this year. It will be built next to the site of the former assembly plant. Local leaders say the tax break was needed to secure the new jobs. GM stopped making cars at its Lordstown plant last March after over 50 years of production.