Man arrested in triple shooting that injured 13-year-old going to dance class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been arrested after a triple shooting in Roselawn injured a 13-year-old and two adults.
Tony Tate was charged with three counts of felonious assault as well as having weapons under disability.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Valley Center, located in the 7600 block of Reading Road.
Police say they received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to court documents that shooting was captured on store security cameras.
In the video, Tate is seen standing over a male victim shooting him. He then fired shots at his friend, striking him in the chest. The third victim, a 13-year-old female, was shot in the back by Tate as she ran back toward her dance class, court documents say.
The three victims were transported to a local hospital, police say. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, and according to police they are in stable condition.
Tate was identified by employees from a store in the Valley Center.
