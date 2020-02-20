Man confesses to recent burglaries after police take him in on unrelated charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man confessed to four recent burglaries in the Middletown area after a concerned citizen reported him to police for having what turned out to be a BB gun.
Middletown police say they’ve seen an increase in burglaries in the area of Manchester and North Marshall Roads.
On Monday they received a call from a concerned citizen, who spotted the man, 35-year-old Wesley Alan Risner, on Rosedale Road. Risner was reportedly carrying what the citizen believed to be a rifle, so officers went to investigate.
The rifle turned out to be a BB gun, but Risner did have a loaded handgun in his backpack, police say.
The handgun was reportedly stolen.
Middletown police then took Risner in for an interview, during which he confessed to four recent burglaries. He also turned over two more guns, police say.
Risner is now charged with four counts of burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.
According to police, he was found to be under disability for carrying a firearm after being convicted for robbery in 2005 and burglary in 2009 and 2015.
Middletown police say they are continuing their investigation into where other items stolen during the rash of burglaries might have gone.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call Det. McDonald at 513.425.7745.
