Mom drunk, high on drugs at time of overnight crash that killed her baby

Upon arrival, officers found the listed suspect passed out in the vehicle (which was running and in drive when the officers made contact), lying on top of her infant child. The child was found to be unresponsive. Officers rushed the child to the University of Louisville Hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased. The suspect was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital where blood was taken by hospital staff. A search warrant for the suspect’s toxicology report taken at University Hospital was drafted and executed. The report showed the suspect’s blood alcohol level was .175 at the time of collection. Also present were presumptive positive results for amphetamine, opiates, THC and cocaine. The suspect was interviewed at the LMPD Homicide Unit. The suspect gave a Mirandized statement admitting to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers prior to operating her vehicle. The victim was arrested and taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.