3 injured in shooting on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say three people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting on Reading Road.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the 7600 block of Reading Road in Roselawn.
Reports of the shooting came in shortly before 7:45 p.m.
The three victims were transported for treatment, police say. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police have not indicated whether all or any of the injuries sustained are gunshot wounds.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story across our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.