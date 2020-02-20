Police arrest teen accused of robbing Mason woman at gunpoint

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mason police arrested an 18-year-old Elmwood man Thursday in connection with a robbery at gunpoint that happened in Mason in January.
In addition to that robbery, Jesse David Jividen is also accused of a second gunpoint robbery that took place in an Uber, as well as the burglary of a Mason garage.
The three alleged crimes all took place on the same day, Jan. 14, 2020.
The first gunpoint robbery, according to Mason officials, occurred at 6:05 a.m. The resident of a home in the 7500 block of Somerset Drive in Mason was allegedly leaving for work when a man dressed in black with a ski mask believed to be Jividen displayed a handgun, took her purse, then fled the scene.
Mason police were called to 6943 Raceway Court less than two hours later. The homeowner reported a man in black wearing a ski mask, also believed to be Jividen, was on her porch.
On the same day, Jividen is accused of entering an open, attached garage at 5083 Plantation Court in Mason and, while in possession of a handgun, stealing a backpack from a car. The backpack reportedly contained a woman’s purse and a laptop belonging to Procter and Gamble.
Jividen then reportedly took an Uber from the 5800 block of West Fountain Circle in Mason to the 6000 block of Newtonsville Road in Clermont County. During the ride, police say Jividen pointed a handgun at the driver and stole $143 cash from the driver’s wallet.
Jividen was booked into Warren County Jail Thursday afternoon. Police say he has a history of gun charges.
He is now charged with one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated robbery.
