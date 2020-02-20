Skyline to give out onesies to newborns on National Chili Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some lucky newborns will be getting free Skyline Chili merch at the end of February — and their parents will get a special gift as well.
Skyline announced Thursday all babies born at hospitals around the Tri-state on Feb. 27, National Chili Day, will receive a Skyline onesie.
Parents will also receive a Skyline gift card in the care package.
This is the eighth year Skyline has celebrated National Chili Day with a giveaway to local newborns. More than 1,000 babies have received gifts in that span, the chili chain says.
“Welcoming the next generation of Skyline enthusiasts and treating the families is one of our favorite ways to give back to the community,” Skyline Chili Director of Marketing Sarah Sicking said.
This year’s onesies feature a coney, a three-way and the words “Feed Me."
Participating hospitals include the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, UC’s West Chester Hospital, The Christ Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Anderson, Mercy Health of Fairfield, Mercy West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Good Samaritan Hospital McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital, Liberty Township Birthing Center and Bethesda North Hospital.
Skyline says it will also celebrate the holiday through giveaway on its social channels, the launch of new apparel on its website and a partnership with popular clothing brand HOMAGE.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.