Staying dry until late Sunday night into Monday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunshine continues to increase on Thursday afternoon, with a daytime high of 33 degrees.
Friday and Saturday will both be mostly sunny while clouds will be on the increase Sunday.
Look for highs to reach the mid to upper 40′s on Saturday, and near 50 degrees on Sunday.
Rain will arrive after midnight Monday morning and it is now looking like it will be rain only into Monday evening.
Wednesday another system will bring a mix of rain and snow.
