Tri-state mother charged after trying to pick children up from school drunk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County woman was in court today for the first time since she was charged for allegedly showing up drunk to pick her kids up from school in November.
Kimberly Ray reportedly had a court date in January but missed it.
According to court documents, Ray was arrested in November in the back lot of Deer Park High School.
During the incident, which occurred sometime in the evening, other parents saw Ray staggering and attempted to help her. They say she appeared to be intoxicated.
“She’s about to leave in a van with, like, three kids... three small kids," an off-duty officer told a 911 operator. "I took her keys. Can you send an officer over?”
Officers arrived shortly afterwards and conducted a field-sobriety test, which Ray reportedly failed.
According to court documents, as officers arrested her, Ray tried to get away before slipping, falling and hurting her face.
Ray is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center being held on a $20,000 bond.
Deer Park School District officials say the incident was isolated and had nothing to do with a school event.
Ray is due back in court Thursday morning.
