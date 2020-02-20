Two plead guilty in case of man tortured, kept in dog cage

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A father and daughter pleaded guilty to felonious assault in connection with the case of a man who says he stole an ambulance to escape a house where he was held in a dog cage
Bryan Patrick Parker and Lyndsey Ayn Parker were originally indicted on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault in December 2019.
The Parkers will be sentenced on February 28.
The third suspect, Christopher Edwards, is due back in court in May.
The incident began on Oct. 16, 2019, in the 300 block of East Lytle Five Points Road.
Patrick Coleman says he received a call from Lyndsey Parker and she told him she was being assaulted and abused at the house.
Coleman says he went there to help her, but then was forced into the house against his will and kept there until his escape on Oct. 19, 2019.
He ran across the street to a fire station where he stole an ambulance and drove it to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
His injuries consisted of cuts, burns, restraint burns, and bruising, which corroborated his story of kidnapping and torture and gave police probable cause to search the house in question.
A search of the home found a choker chain, a hook tool, pliers, electrical cords and the blue lawn chair in which Coleman says the torture took place, according to court documents.
Christopher Edwards, Bryan Parker, and Lyndsey Parker were each indicted on kidnapping and felonious assault charges in Dec. 2019.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.