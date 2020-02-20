Type O blood donors can get free Cyclones tickets

“We always say that the rarest blood type is the blood that isn’t on the shelf when you need it,” Alecia Lipton, spokesperson for Hoxworth said in a news release. “But we know that when we put out the call, our Cincinnati community will come together to help us rebuild the blood supply—and this time, we are excited to offer our lifesaving Type O donors free Cyclones tickets as a thank you for making a special trip to donate.”