Common mistakes to avoid when filing your taxes in 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s time to file your taxes, but make sure you do it right, or your return could be delayed or rejected.
There are five common mistakes you need to avoid to make sure you get your returns filed and not things about them again until next year.
Remember to put down the correct social security number, especially if you’ve got a big family. More common than even misspelled names are a return filed where a dependent’s social security number is wrong.
After the last tax reform, the standard deduction has nearly doubled, which means 90 percent of Americans will take the standard deduction. But if you’re a high-income earner, own your own business or had significant medical bills over the last year, it might make sense to itemize.
Keep track of all those random 1099 forms to make sure you report all your income, including those from your bank so you can report interest paid on your savings account.
Filing status determines how much tax you pay on your income and which credits or deductions you are entitled to, so if you’re married and filing separately, for example, you don’t qualify for the earned income tax credit or the child and dependent care credit.
Don’t file your taxes on paper! The error rate on paper returns is higher than 20 percent. For those filing electronically it’s less than 1 percent.
