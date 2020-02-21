3 down, 2 to go: US Marshals on the hunt for escaped Stark County inmates

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals, along with the Canal Fulton Police Department, captured Michael Fisher, 30, who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center last week.
Five inmates escaped in all in the middle of the night on Feb. 10.
The first suspect, Jaden Miller, was arrested by local police shortly after the escape. Marshals arrested Joshua Bingham on Friday, Feb. 14.
Fisher was wanted for a burglary he allegedly committed after his escape.
On Thursday morning, marshals tracked Fisher down to an address in the 1300 block of Stark Street SW in Canton where they arrested him without incident.
“Our task force worked closely with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Police Department to track this fugitive down. Our officers will continue to work diligently to capture the two remaining fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
Two inmates, Jason Drake and Vincent Blanc, are still at large.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
