Judge tosses driver’s blood-alcohol test in wrong-way I-75 crash that killed Mason family

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) A Montgomery County judge has thrown out the blood-alcohol test results of a driver charged with murdering a Mason family of three in a St. Patrick’s Day crash on Interstate 75.

Abby Michaels, 21, pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

She is set to go on trial Feb. 28, 2022.

Michaels, of Xenia, was behind the wheel of 2015 Kia Forte that hit a Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Moraine, south of Dayton, the evening of March 17, 2019.

Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, all died.

Moraine police have said alcohol was a factor in the crash. Michaels’ blood-alcohol content was 0.09, above Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

But earlier this year, Michaels’s defense attorneys filed motions with the court requesting her blood and urine tests be tossed.

They alleged her blood and urine samples were illegally obtained.

Now, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Dankof says he agrees.

He said he found several flaws in an affidavit then-Moraine Police Officer Steven Harrison submitted for a Kettering judge to sign off on a warrant to search Michaels’ vehicle after the crash and for her blood test.

“The balance of Ofc. Harrison’s statements in the affidavit are patently false, utterly misleading, and this Court finds, as a matter of fact, that they were made with a complete disregard for the truth and for the purpose of misleading (the Kettering judge) into signing the warrant,” the decision reads.

The judge concluded there was no probable cause for the warrant. He also faulted how the blood sample was collected (five hours after the crash, not within three as required by state law) and the manner in which it was handled.

Ohio law requires OVI test samples to be refrigerated but Harrison put it in outgoing mail for pickup for several hours before the postal service delivered it to a state crime lab, the judge noted.

In conclusion, the judge wrote:

“A wrongful conviction should be the greatest fear of any court. Since 1989, over 365 DNA exonerations were won in 37 states involving defendants who served 5,065 years in prison for crimes they definitively did not commit. Of these 365 exonerations, 41 involved false confessions; 65% involved false eyewitness identification, or rather mis-identification, and 44% involved junk, bogus science. 61 Based upon this Court’s express factual findings detailed herein, were this Court to permit introduction of Ms. Michaels’ so-called blood alcohol findings, this Court would guarantee the admission of junk, forensic science at trial of this matter.

“And this the Court will not do.”

Harrison quit the Moraine Police Department nearly two years ago, on July 17, 2019, during an internal investigation “regarding an allegation of dishonesty,” Police Chief Craig Richardson said in an email to FOX19 NOW Friday.

“The Moraine Police Department does not tolerate misconduct from employees, especially that conduct which brings discredit to the department and the work we do.”

He referred further comment regarding the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Greg Flanagan, said they are still reviewing the court’s decision.

“However, yesterday’s decision will not have any effect on the six counts of murder or three of the aggravated vehicular homicide counts for which the defendant was indicted.”

Flannagan referred questions about Harrison to Moraine police.

Michaels’ husband at the time of the crash, who filed for divorce two days later, said his wife called him at 8 p.m. that night asking to come over, police records show.

He told her no because she’d been drinking and she told him “I’m gonna kill myself,” the report states. She called him back and said “I’m going to drive backwards on 75,” and then did that minutes later.

Former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen, now is a private criminal defense attorney in Cincinnati, said the blood alcohol test results being tossed are “not fatal to the case.”

“They have other evidence they can go forward on. That’s extremely strong evidence, obviously, that this was an intentional act,” he said.

