Fluency Friday shows kids who stutter they’re not alone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Did you know one percent of the world’s population stutters? It’s even more common in children.
A local program called Fluency Friday aims to show Tri-state kids it’s okay to stutter.
James Hall will be one of nearly 50 students attending next Friday.
Hall, 18 of Clarksville, Ohio, works with his speech language pathologist, Marlo Wahle, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He enjoys playing basketball and being outside and has a big family, with four brothers and two sisters.
But Hall also has trouble doing something most people find very simple — talking.
Fluency Friday helps kids like Hall feel like they’re not alone. It’s a one-day workshop helping around 50 students who stutter.
Some parents attend for family therapy as well.
The program is a partnership between University of Cincinnati graduate students, the Hamilton County Educational Service Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
This will be Hall’s fifth time attending.
“I got a different perspective on how many people actually stutter,” he said, “and that I’m not alone when I stutter.”
Hall’s favorite part of Fluency Friday is talking to DJ Rockin’ Ron on 103.5 WGRR. Ron also stutters and attends Fluency Friday to spread inspiration to the students there.
“They come to Fluency Friday and they’re like, ‘Wow! There are all these kids just like me!’” Speech language patholotist Marlo Wahle explained. "And they feel that they’re not alone and they draw inspiration from each other. As a speech therapist I’m really inspired by the children how brave they are, how they take risk. "
There is still space available for fluency Friday but you have to hurry.
Friday, Feb. 21 is the last day to register.
