Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. No details about his injuries have been released. The team has since updated its roster for this weekend's race at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in for Newman. There is no timetable for Newman's return.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 18 points and seven rebounds and Tyreke Key posted 18 points and six rebounds as Indiana State held off Northern Iowa 67-64. Northern Iowa dropped into a first-place tie with Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining. AJ Green scored 21 points for the Panthers.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Ayo Akinwole made a layup with 3.4 seconds left and Nebraska Omaha held off Purdue Fort Wayne's late surge for a 61-59 victory. KJ Robinson and JT Gibson scored 12 points apiece for Nebraska Omaha, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Akinwole finished with six points and three steals. Jarred Godfrey had 18 points to lead the Mastodons. Matt Holba added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Purdue Fort Wayne used a 7-0 surge to tie the game 59-59 with 24 seconds to go before Akinwole hit the game winner.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 19 points as Southern Illinois got past Evansville 70-53. Eric McGill added 18 points for the Salukis, while Lance Jones chipped in 15. Evansville scored a season-low 16 points in the second half.