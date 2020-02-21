Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Votto had to get away from baseball for a while after his worst season with the Cincinnati Reds. During his self-imposed break before getting to spring training, the Reds were bolstering the everyday lineup around their longest-tenured player who was the 2010 National League MVP. Cincinnati added outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama, and second baseman Mike Moustakas. Votto is going into his 14th season with the Reds, who have missed the playoffs with losing records the past six years. He hit 15 homers in 142 games last year, when his .261 batting average was his lowest for a full season.