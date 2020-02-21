Indiana looks for home win vs No. 9 Penn State

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 27.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.