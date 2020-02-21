Lakota West grad, WVU student suffers serious injuries after freak accident on campus

WEST VIRGINIA (FOX19) - A Lokota West graduate is in a West Virginia rehabilitation center tonight after an accident on West Virginia University’s campus earlier this month.
Chloe Bolin, 19, suffered two pelvic fractures in her left hip and a fractured tail bone after a boulder fell onto the tracks of the school’s transportation system, known a PRT.
“Nothing like this has ever happened to me,” Bolin told FOX19 NOW on Thursday. “I was kind of stunned and shocked for a second, and then people were asking me and the boy across from me if we were okay.”
Bolin said it took her a couple moments to realize she was injured in the accident.
“I couldn’t feel my hip. There was so much pain, and I guess so much injury to my left side of hip, I couldn’t feel it was numb,” the freshman said. “I instantly moved my left foot to make sure I could feel my leg and feel my foot.”
When paramedics arrived, she says they tried to get her to stand up, but she couldn’t.
“I was just like so confused. I didn’t know what happened. I just kind of laid there, nothing going through my head, just going through the motions, honestly,” said Bolin.
Bolin, who is studying to be a veterinarian at WVU, explains when she got to the hospital, doctors told her the extent of her injuries. She’s been in a rehabilitation center ever since.
While she has physical injuries, Bolin suffered emotional scars as well.
“It’s just not feeling like it’s real," Bolin said. “I’m feeling Like I’m kind of in a dream.”
Bolin has not been to class in almost two weeks, but she’s been able to some work online.
Medical bills have started to add up, so a GoFundMe was created to help Bolin and her mother.
The student said the community support has helped her get through this.
“You don’t realize how many people are there for you until something like that happens, and then you realize just how many people love you and support you all the time," she said.
