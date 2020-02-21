Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO
Police: 1 dead in police shooting in Ohio capital city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a police shooting in Ohio's capital city. The Columbus Division of Police says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at a motel on the city's north side. The agency says three officers were involved and none were injured. Sgt. James Fuqua is a spokesman for the police agency. He says the person killed was a suspect in a homicide, and shots were exchanged after police announced their presence and were met with gunfire. The city released a plan earlier this year meant to address police violence in the city.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Ohio ballot change effort cleared for signature gathering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General has cleared a proposal to update Ohio's voter registration system for the statewide signature gathering process. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections is the group hoping to streamline how people register and receive ballots. The group's proposal would automatically register Ohioans to vote when conducting business at state Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices. It would also allow eligible Ohioans to register and cast a ballot on the same day during early voting and on Election Day. Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday certified the petition's summary language and the validity of its initial 1,000 signatures.
OPIOID LAWSUITS-OHIO
Latest Ohio opioid deal aims to appease cities, counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Local governments would get more authority over how Ohio's share of a national opioid settlement is spent — but their guaranteed percentage would remain at 30% — under an updated draft of the deal for divvying up the money that is being negotiated with the governor and attorney general. Some municipalities had pushed back against an earlier version of the so-called “One Ohio” agreement, arguing it did too little to assure cities, counties and towns hit hard by the opioid crisis that would be the primary beneficiaries of the settlement. But they also know presenting a unified front with Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost could save time, money and trouble down the line.
FATAL CRASH-WHITE SUPREMACIST
Woman pleads guilty to crash that killed white supremacist
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a car crash that killed a white supremacist leader. Emily Sherry entered her plea Thursday in the April 2018 death of Robert Ransdell. Police say 24-year-old Sherry was driving under the influence when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck Ransdell's car. Ransdell was pronounced dead at the scene. Ransdell led a white supremacist group based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky in 2014. Sherry faces up to 17 and 1/2 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 31.
OHIO SHOOTING-FRIEND CHARGED
Judge gives prison time to friend of gunman who killed 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — A friend of the gunman who killed nine people in a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on unrelated federal firearms charges. Ethan Kollie pleaded guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district before police killed Betts. Federal Judge Thomas Rose sentenced Kollie Thursday to 32 months in prison.
FAMILY BAND SHOOTING
Musician charged in family slayings ruled competent
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge ruled that an Ohio musician charged with the slayings of his mother and brother is competent to stand trial. Jacob Stockdale is charged with murder in the June 2017 shotgun slayings of Kathryn Stockdale and James Stockdale at the family's Bethlehem Township home. Authorities say Stockdale shot himself after the killings. The Independent reports he was found competent on Wednesday. Stockdale initially sought a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. He was admitted to Heartland Behavioral Healthcare for treatment in May after one psychologist deemed him competent and another determined he wasn't mentally fit. A message seeking comment was left for Stockdale's attorney.
FACE SCANS-OHIO
Panel: Add new license photos to facial recognition database
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A committee studying changes to Ohio's facial recognition database has recommended that updated driver's license photos be added to the database. The proposal came out of the Attorney General's Facial Recognition Task Force report released Thursday. It would update the law enforcement database with driver's license photos taken after 2011. The report noted that the recommendation was controversial and the task force tried to balance public safety with people's privacy. Attorney General Dave Yost says he's reviewing the recommendations. The former prosecutor says driver's license photos are already considered identification and can be shown to police.
DEAD BABY-ABANDONED CAR
Couple accused in death of two infants plead not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio husband and wife charged in the death of two infants have pleaded not guilty. Jenna Cisneros and Jacob Cisneros pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a total of 16 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. According to search warrant affidavits obtained by The Toledo Blade, investigators claim to have matched DNA from Jenna Cisneros to a DNA profile found where the first child was discovered inside a vehicle in Toledo in May 2017. An attorney for Jenna Cisneros declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with her husband's attorney.
ASTRONAUT-DISTINGUISHED SERVICE MEDAL
Retired colonel, astronaut honored for lifetime achievement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor has presented the state's highest non-combat decoration for service to a retired fighter pilot and astronaut. Col. Guion Bluford of Westlake in suburban Cleveland flew 144 combat missions in South Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force. Bluford later earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology. In 1983, Bluford became the first black astronaut to fly in space on a shuttle mission. Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday presented the 77-year-old Bluford with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal. DeWine says Bluford's aviation career is an inspiration to generations of Ohioans.
AP-US-VICTORIA'S-SECRET-SALE
Struggling Victoria's Secret sold as women demand comfort
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria's Secret, which once defined sexy with its leggy supermodels in their lacy bras and oversized angel wings, has a new owner. Now, the big question is whether the once sought after but now struggling brand can be reinvented for a new generation of women demanding more comfortable styles. The company's owner, L Brands, said Thursday that the private-equity firm Sycamore Brands will buy 55% of Victoria's Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio, company will keep the remaining 45% stake. The selling price signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores that booked about $7 billion in revenue last year.