Murray State looks to extend streak vs SIUE

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 42.2 percent of the 180 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.