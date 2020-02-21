Ohio governor to sign bill legalizing earphone, earplug use by motorcyclists

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will sign a bill today that will allow individuals to wear earphones or earplugs for hearing protection while operating a motorcycle.
House Bill 129 says bikers could wear them but only if they’re used for hearing protection, not entertainment.
State Rep. Riordan McClain, the bill’s sponsor, says individuals are exposed to dangerous decibel levels that can lead to eventual hearing loss.
“House Bill 129 gives motorcyclists another option for the hearing protection they need in order to safely protect themselves,” McClain said. “I am thankful to all of my colleagues in the House and Senate for passing this practical legislation to help motorcyclists across the state.”
With this protection, it would still allow the drivers to hear sirens and car horns, according to McClain.
Governor DeWine is scheduled to sign the bill at 2 p.m.
