Police: Father charged with kidnapping son after shooting

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - A father is under arrest and charged with kidnapping his son after a shooting in Mt. Airy Thursday night, Cincinnati police announced Friday.
Cincinnati Police District 5 Violent Crimes Squad and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Jaeron Pope, 25, of Forest Park on two charges of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping, police said in a tweet.
The charges stem from an incident in the 2200 block of Intern Court.
Police say Pope tried to remove his son without the consent of the boy’s mother.
During an argument, he fired a gun in her direction in attempt to cause her serious physical harm and shoy her current boyfriend, court records show.
After the shooting, Pope fled the scene with his son in the back seat of a vehicle, an affidavit states.
Pope was apprehended early Friday and is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Saturday, court records state.
