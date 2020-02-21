Missing puppy escapes Middletown fire that killed more than 20 other animals

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are searching for a puppy who reportedly survived a house fire that claimed the lives of more than 20 other animals.
The fire occurred in the 2200 block of Winton Street sometime Thursday night.
A neighbor says he saw the dog running out of the blaze.
The dog, according to police, is injured and has burns on her face.
She is an Australian shepherd mix with one blue eye and one brown eye. Her name is Little Bit.
The photo above, police say, was taken when Little Bit was a puppy; she is larger now.
Middletown fire says more than 20 animals perished in the fire, including other dogs, cats, ferrets, reptiles and birds.
Police released information about the missing pup in a Facebook post Friday.
“If you live in the area, please check under decks or sheds. She will try to find a place to stay warm and calm to hide from this traumatic event,” police say. “If the dog is located, do not chase, if you attempt to catch her, stay low to the ground and speak softly and calmly.”
If located, you’re urged to contact Little Bit’s owner, Arleen Seals, at 513.267.9794 or the Middletown Police Department at 513.425.7700, option 0.
You can also send police a private message over social media.
