Roebling Bridge repair work could stretch to end of 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Roebling Bridge, one of Cincinnati’s most iconic landmarks, needs some repairs — and they could take a while to complete.
A restoration project addressing maintenance issues, including permanent repairs to the 153-year-old bridge’s sandstone towers and pedestrian walkways, has been ongoing since it closed last year.
The Kentucky Transportation Department outlined a timetable for those repairs at a monthly meeting of the Covington Business Council on Thursday.
Initial work on the bridge could start midsummer and would not close the bridge to cars or pedestrians, according to transportation engineer Bob Yeager.
Work on the bridge’s limestone towers, however, would require closing the bridge to vehicles. Yeager says that work could begin in February 2021 and take up to nine months to complete.
The bridge would remain open to pedestrians during that time.
Yeager reportedly told the CBC audience a more “definitive scope of the project” will be known after the bidding process in June of this year.
The bridge closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fell on the road and the eastbound walkway.
Temporary measures, including netting, were installed that summer, and the bridge was reopened in August.
CBC leaders say they are advocating for the bridge repairs on behalf of businesses near the Roebling Point and RiverCenter business districts who are most affected by its full and partial closures.
