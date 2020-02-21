Shaker Heights man posing as Uber driver arrested for rape

The young woman was leaving a downtown bar on West 6th Street and called an Uber because she had been drinking. When a car pulled up, it looked like the car on her app. When she asked the driver if he was her Uber ride, he said yes and told her to get in the front seat. If you’re traveling alone, Uber encourages you to sit in the back seat so, it’s easier to get out of the car in case of an emergency.