Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old NKY man may have dementia

GRANT COUNTY (FOX19) - A missing 75-year-old northern Kentucky man may have dementia, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
George Ignaszak was last seen Tuesday driving his gray, 2003 extended cab Chevrolet K-1500 pickup truck with license plates 326-BHZ, sheriff’s officials say.
The truck has a red and yellow strap on the tailgate in the shape of a "V"
He is described as 6′1, 210 pounds and wore gray sweatpants and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office: 859-428-1212.
